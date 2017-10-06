Body of woman found near apartment complex identified, cause of death still unknown

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

The remains of a woman found Wednesday afternoon in a wooded area adjacent to a Birmingham apartment complex have been identified.

Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said today that investigators do not yet know enough about the cause of the death of Ieasha Shakinna Abrams, 34, for officials to launch a homicide investigation.

Researchers with the coroner’s office also have not yet been able to determine how long Abrams had been deceased when her partially-skeletonized remains were discovered.