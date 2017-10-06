Tropical storm warning issued for Jefferson, St. Clair counties, Blount under TS watch

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

UPDATE: Jefferson and St. Clair counties have been upgraded to a tropical storm warning.

UPDATE: All weather graphics from the National Weather Service in Birmingham have been updated as of 5 a.m. Saturday.

TRUSSVILLE –The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a tropical storm warning for much of central Alabama, including Jefferson and St. Clair counties, ahead of Hurricane Nate. Bount County remains under a tropical storm watch. At 10 p.m. on Friday, all three counties were included in a flash flood watch until 10 p.m. on Sunday.

The entire gulf coast of Alabama is included in the hurricane warning area,

The strongest tropical storm impact locally should come on Sunday, but rain chances will begin increasing Saturday with the possibility of precipitation reaching 80 percent Saturday night. Showers could continue through much of the day on Monday.

The warning and watch areas could see sustained winds in the 30 to 40 mph range with gusts up to 55 mph.

Rain totals could reach 4 inches in the Tribune coverage area.

Conditions could cause downed trees and power lines and produce rains that could lead to localized flooding. The threat of tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Residents should take precautions to protect pets and livestock and secure outdoor items.