Tropical storm watch issued for Jefferson, St. Clair, Blount counties

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a tropical storm watch for much of central Alabama, including Jefferson, St. Clair and Blount counties, ahead of Hurricane Nate.

The strongest tropical storm impact locally should come on Sunday, but rain chances will begin increasing Saturday with the possibility of precipitation reaching 80 percent Saturday night. Showers could continue through much of the day on Monday.

The watch area could see sustained winds in the 30 to 40 mph range with gusts up to 55 mph.

Rain totals could reach 4 inches in the Tribune coverage area.

Conditions could cause downed trees and power lines and produce rains that could lead to localized flooding. The threat of tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Residents should take precautions to protect pets and livestock and secure outdoor items.