Trussville councilors discuss city participation in the state’s Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday during workshop

By Tanna Friday

For the Tribune

TRUSSVILLE —Following a discussion regarding Alabama’s annual Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday during Thursday’s Trussville Council workshop, city officials concluded it would be best that the city again opt out of the event that has been held in late February during the last six years.

The event, similar to the state’s back-to-school sales tax holiday, waives state sales taxes, as well as approved county and city sales taxes, that apply to the purchase of certain supplies for home and business needs related to natural disaster and other emergency needs.

Local taxes are only waived if municipalities elect to take part in the tax holiday.

During the council’s conversation about the winter event, some officials expressed concerns about the program.

“So, builders could go load up on plywood tax-free?” Councilor Alan Taylor asked other city officials.

Mayor Buddy Choat said, “We participated in this tax holiday for two years and had a little resistance, and decided not to participate last year.”

Although no official decision was made about the city’s participation during the workshop, the general consensus among the councilors was that the city should again refrain from the suspension of city sales taxes on the purchase of items approved by the state during the program designed to encourage severe weather preparedness.

The council’s next regularly scheduled meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Trussville City Hall.