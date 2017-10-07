Alabama soldier among others injured in accident at South Carolina base

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two soldiers were killed and several were injured in a vehicle accident that occurred at Fort Jackson in Columbia, South Carolina, according to AL.com. Among those were injured was a soldier from Alabama.

Pvt. Emmet Foreman was injured along with five others during a troop formation at the base, which serves as a basic combat training site. The two who were killed were Pvt. Ethan Shrader of Prospect, Tennessee, and Pvt. Timothy Ashcraft of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Two of the injured are currently in critical condition, according to the report. No further details have been released on what caused the accident and what type of vehicle was involved.

Officials at the base have pledged to “thoroughly” investigate the incident. U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commander Maj. Gen. Pete Johnson gave a brief statement on the base’s Facebook page.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of the soldiers we lost today and to the families of the injured, they represent the best of our Nation and we will endeavor to support all those affected through this difficult time,” he said.