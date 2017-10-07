Jasper man killed in Friday night crash

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

WALKER COUNTY –According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a single-vehicle crash at 11:15 p.m. on Friday has claimed the life of a Jasper man.

Charles Edward Suchey, 84, was killed when the 2008 Ford Ranger he was operating left the roadway and struck a guardrail before overturning down an embankment, Trooper Mark Stone said in a statement released on Saturday.

The crash occurred on Alabama Highway 69, five miles east of Boldo. Suchey was not wearing a seatbelt, Stone said.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.