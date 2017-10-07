UPDATED: Formal charges filed against PVHS teacher

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

PINSON –Saturday morning, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced formal charges against 30-year-old Pinson Valley High School teacher Joseph Allan Farmer of Collinsville, AL

Farmer was taken into custody Friday morning at PVHS after the female victim came forward to report inappropriate sexual contact. Farmer was questioned by detectives and admitted to an inappropriate sexual relationship with the victim, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Detectives have obtained arrest warrants formally charging Farmer with School Employee Engaging in Sex Act with Student Under 19, Sexual Abuse 1st Degree, and Sodomy 1st Degree. He remains in the Jefferson County Jail with bond set at $120,000,” according to the statement from JCSO.

On Friday, the JCSO declined to name the suspect pending formal charges, but Jefferson County Jail records indicated Farmer was in custody on charges matching the offense.