Downed trees cause power outage in Windsong, Camp Coleman in Trussville

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — Trees that were blown down by winds from the landfall of Tropical Storm Nate have taken down power lines and blocked roads in the Windsong community as well as part of Camp Coleman Road in Trussville.

The fallen trees have blocked movement on both roads and have caused some power outage. Alabama Power is currently working to clear the debris.

No details on an estimated time for the removal of the tees or restoration of power have been determined yet.

The effects of the storm have caused several churches in Trussville to close due to wind and rain. First Baptist Church of Trussville canceled its services this morning.