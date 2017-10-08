First Baptist Church Trussville cancels Sunday services due to weather

 [fiatalert]
Posted by: Posted date: October 08, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –In the wake of Nate-produced weather concerns, at least one Trussville church was prompted to cancel Sunday services out of concern for the safety of members.

In an early morning tweet through social media, the church announced, “Due to the timing and unpredictability of today’s storms, services/activities won’t take place today. Please watch the weather and be safe.”

  1. Judy Morrow Rice says:
    October 8, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    NorthPark is moving our Morning Worship Services to 6PM this evening. Stay safe and dry this morning, we will see you at NP at 6PM! Join us this evening for one big family worship service. Preschool care will be provided.

  2. Tammy Smith Robertson says:
    October 8, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    FCF, Healing Place and Life Church also cancelled

  3. Angie Schaeffer says:
    October 8, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    Restoration Church in Pinson is closed.

