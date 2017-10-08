 [fiatalert]
Murder suspect from Georgia arrested in Birmingham

Posted by: Posted date: October 08, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM — A man suspected in a murder case in Georgia was arrested by Birmingham police in Ensley yesterday morning. The arrest was made only hours after the murder was reported, according to Carol Robinson.

Photo from the Birmingham Police Department Facebook page.

Saul Maisonet-Polanco, 36, is a suspect in the stabbing death of his wife, Tanya Maisonet, 47, at their apartment. He was arrested at the 1700 block of 20th Street in Ensley after a lookout bulletin was issued by police from Gwinnett County in Georgia.

The murder was reported by an anonymous caller to 911. Police have not determined who the caller was.

No motive for the murder has been determined. Maisonet-Polanco is being held at the Birmingham City Jail before extradition to Georgia. He has been charged with murder and aggravated assault.

