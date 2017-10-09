Gate City 13-year-old shot on Saturday in declining condition
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
BIRMINGHAM — The condition of a 13-year-old who was shot in the Gate City area of Birmingham on Saturday is declining, according to WIAT.
The shooting occurred over the weekend at the 7500 block of 64th Court Way South in Birmingham.
No arrests have been made and the name of the victim has not been released.
Police continue to investigate the case.
