Gate City 13-year-old shot on Saturday in declining condition

Posted by: Posted date: October 09, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM — The condition of a 13-year-old who was shot in the Gate City area of Birmingham on Saturday is declining, according to WIAT.

The shooting occurred over the weekend at the 7500 block of 64th Court Way South in Birmingham.

No arrests have been made and the name of the victim has not been released.

Police continue to investigate the case.

Comments

  1. Vickie Davis says:
    October 9, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Prayers

  2. Gwen Lackey says:
    October 9, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Prayers send

  3. Kelly Carmichael Alexander says:
    October 9, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Praying for him and his family

  4. Pamela Steele says:
    October 9, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    Praying for strength & healing

  5. Sharon Lynn says:
    October 9, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    Prayers going up for this child.

