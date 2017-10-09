Jeff. Co. Coroner seeking help in finding family of man killed in car wreck

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating the family of a man who was killed in a car wreck on Sept. 29, according to WVTM 13.

Jose Tzog Cortez, 47, died from injuries sustained in a three-car accident on I-59 near Roebuck Parkway. One of the vehicles caught fire during the accident. Cortez was severely injured and taken to UAB Hospital. He died on Oct. 2.

He was identified by his fingerprints but the location of his family is not known, prompting the coroner’s office to reach out to the public for help. Cortez lived in Tarrant but lived in the Huffman area and Center Point before that.

Anyone who has information regarding Cortez’s family is asked to call the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office at 205-930-3603.