Man shot dead in Hueytown found on the side of the road
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
Hueytown and Jefferson County detectives are following possible leads as they investigate the homicide death of a man found Friday on the side of a Hueytown road Friday.
Thus far, authorities have been unable to identify the man, who died from a gunshot wound.
The discovery was made shortly after 9 a.m. in the 6400 block of Johns Road.
Anyone has information about the victim is asked to call Hueytown Sgt. Mark Didcoct at 205-491-3523.