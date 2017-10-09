Man shot dead in Hueytown found on the side of the road

 [fiatalert]
Posted by: Posted date: October 09, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Hueytown and Jefferson County detectives are following possible leads as they investigate the homicide death of a man found Friday on the side of a Hueytown road Friday.

Thus far, authorities have been unable to  identify the man, who died from a gunshot wound.

The discovery was made shortly after 9 a.m. in the 6400 block of Johns Road.

Anyone has information about the victim is  asked to call Hueytown Sgt. Mark Didcoct at 205-491-3523.

 

