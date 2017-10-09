Pinson woman wanted for 1st degree theft of property

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

PINSON — Angela Tyson Pruet, 60, is wanted in Jefferson County on a felony warrant for 1st degree theft of property, according to Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama.

Pruet is described as 5- feet, 5-inches tall, 160 pounds, with blonde hair and glasses. Her last known address is the 6400 block of Pine Tree Lane in Pinson.

Anyone with information on Pruet’s whereabouts is asked to call the Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777. Callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward if their tips lead to an arrest.

