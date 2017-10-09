Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new Argo business

By Tanna Friday

For the Tribune

ARGO— City officials welcomed a new business to Argo Monday.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Monday for a second location for Liberty Automotive and Tire on 8917 U.S. Highway 11, across from Argo Animal Clinic.

“I have worked on car since I was a teenager and gathered experience in several professional arena is before starting Liberty Automotive,” said owner Jon Haney. “We cover the entire vehicle and are able to do everything the dealership does and more in some instances. If customers want a service-oriented experience, that is what we provide.”

Those in attendance who welcomed Liberty Automotive to their City included Argo Mayor Betty Bradley and the Argo City Council. “We are excited to have Liberty Automotive at their new location in Argo,“ Bradley said. “ It is always great to see our business community grow, and Liberty has done a great business in Trussville, so we are looking forward to seeing them continue to expand their business offerings here in Argo.”

Others in attendance on Monday included Springville councilors David Jones and Wayne Tucker (Mayor Pro Tem) St. Clair County Economic Development Council member Jason Roberts and others.