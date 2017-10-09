 [fiatalert]
You Are Here: Home » Metro/State/Nation » Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new Argo business

Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new Argo business

Posted by: Posted date: October 09, 2017

By Tanna Friday

For the Tribune

ARGO— City officials welcomed a new business to Argo Monday.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Monday for a second location for Liberty Automotive and Tire on 8917 U.S. Highway 11, across from Argo Animal Clinic.

Liberty Automotive opens on Hwy 11 in Argo on Monday. Pictured from Left to Right) Argo Councilman Tony Alldredge, EDC Jason Roberts, Casie Bethune, Scott Barnett, Councilwoman Ann Brown, Jon Haney, Mayor Betty Bradley, Councilman David Jones, Councilman Corkey Massey, Mayor Pro Tem Wayne Tucker, Springville Police Chief Downing, Donald Haney, Tara Daniell and  Alton Church. (Photo by Tanna Friday)

“I have worked on car since I was a teenager and gathered experience in several professional arena is before starting Liberty Automotive,” said owner Jon Haney. “We cover the entire vehicle and are able to do everything the dealership does and more in some instances. If customers want a service-oriented experience, that is what we provide.”

Those in attendance who welcomed Liberty Automotive to their City included Argo Mayor Betty Bradley and the Argo City Council. “We are excited to have Liberty Automotive at their new location in Argo,“ Bradley said. “ It is always great to see our business community grow, and Liberty has done a great business in Trussville, so we are looking forward to seeing them continue to expand their business offerings here in Argo.”

Others in attendance on Monday included Springville councilors David Jones and Wayne Tucker (Mayor Pro Tem) St. Clair County Economic Development Council member Jason Roberts and others.

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top