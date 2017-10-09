Traffic on portion of I-65 shut down after overturned tanker truck causes fuel leak in Gardendale

 [fiatalert]
Posted by: Posted date: October 09, 2017

By The Trussville Tribune staff reports

Interstate 65 in Gardendale was shut down in both directions today after a tanker truck turned over and caused thousands of gallons of fuel to spill.

Gardendale police and Birmingham Fire & Rescue today were on I-65 to assist in the cleanup effort after a tanker truck overturned (Photo courtesy of Gardendale Police Department)

The truck was traveling along I-65 North toward the Barber Boulevard exit when the wreck occurred.

The truck’s driver was taken to the hospital, but his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according to officials.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service assisted Gardendale officials to clean up the wreck site.

Authorities recommend that all I-65 traffic exit northbound at Mount Olive Boulevard and that all southbound traffic in the areas exit at Barber Boulevard, according to a report from al.com journalist Carol Robinson

 

 

 

 

