Man dies less than 24 hours after being booked into Jefferson Co. jail

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

A Jefferson County inmate was found dead in his jail cell this morning.

While no foul play in suspected, an investigation is being conducted into the death of Timothy Bibb, 52, of western Birmingham.

Bibb was found unresponsive at 3:30 a.m. this morning after a routine cell check. According to Jefferson County Sheriff’s authorities, no one else had been in the cell and there were no signs of injury or trauma. Bibb was pronounced dead at 4:04 a.m. after jail medical staff and paramedics responded.

On Sept. 25, Bibb had pled guilty to felony cocaine possession. He reported to the jail on noon Monday, as ordered by the court, to be transitioned into the Alabama Department of Corrections.

The cause of death is pending a medical examiner’s report.