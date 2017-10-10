NFL commissioner says athletes should stand for national anthem
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell released a memo today saying that all teams in the league should stand for the national anthem.
“We live in a country that can feel very divided. Sports, and especially the NFL, brings people together and lets them set aside those divisions, at least for a few hours,” he said in the memo. “The current dispute over the National Anthem is threatening to erode the unifying power of our game, and is now dividing us, and our players, from many fans across the country.”
Controversy has boiled in recent times over athletes such as former San Francisco 49ners quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who refused to stand for the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” in 2016.
In September, Bruce Maxwell became the first Major Baseball League player to kneel for the anthem.
These acts were done to protest what they perceive to be unjust treatment to racial minorities, namely by policemen. They have been supported by some and condemned by others. In the memo, Goodell said that the controversy over the protest is a “barrier.”
“Like many of our fans, we believe that everyone should stand for the National Anthem,” he said. “It is an important moment in our game. We want to honor our flag and our country, and our fans expect that of us. We also care deeply about our players and respect their opinions and concerns about critical social issues. The controversy over the Anthem is a barrier to having honest conversations and making real progress on the underlying issues. We need to move past this controversy, and we want to do that together with our players.
Comments
To little to late!
Agree
Not happening. You are a complete joke and a failure as a commissioner and insure your wife is proud of you
Who Cares?
As I always said since they started this back in 2009/2010, the NFL was never about patriotism when they aligned themselves for PR with the military…
It’s about cash. And doing it this way now will actually make the players right because they are being forced to do something that has nothing to do with the sport of football.
You can’t make kids pray in school, you simply cannot deny then the right. Same holds true here. These are not military men who signed a contract directing action as such to salute stand or whatever.
I am a former servicemember who served/fought for their right to protest.
What the NFL should do is state that no protests or demonstrations of such are allowed. If you don’t want to stand or salute, simply shut up. Sit, stand, do a cartwheel if you like, but shut up.
Once you are done with the game, go find you a flag and kneel all you want, but don’t create a DISTURBANCE, DISRUPTION, OR DISSENT in the workplace, which is the locker room, bus, stadium or whatever the NFL/Team owns or licenses for use for the purpose of generating revenue.
Simple.
Just don’t make it a flag or patriotism issue. One of the beautiful things about the USA is that you’re government won’t shoot you for disliking something about your country.
Ask the North Koreans, Chinese, or Venezuelans what that’s all about.
Love this! I don’t think many people realize that the Defense Dept. Pays the NFL to do this before the games. Prior to that the players were not on the field for the anthem. Thank you for your service.