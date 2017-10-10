 [fiatalert]
You Are Here: Home » Metro/State/Nation » Police searching for Cullman Co. sex offender with outstanding warrant

Police searching for Cullman Co. sex offender with outstanding warrant

Posted by: Posted date: October 10, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

CULLMAN COUNTY — Police in Cullman County are searching for a convicted sex offender who has a warrant for violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, according to Carol Robinson.

Danny Ray Allred. Photo by Cullman County Jail.

Danny Ray Allred, 46, pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual abuse of a 14-year-old girl in 2014. He was sentenced to a year in prison with nine months to serve.

Allred drives a 2006 Red Ford F-250. He has tattoos, including a skeleton climbing a power pole, a firefighter symbol, skull, flames, a fish with trap in mouth and the words, “Family Forever.”

Anyone with information on Allred’s whereabouts is asked to call the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 734-0342.

Comments

  1. Kristie Dawn says:
    October 10, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    Get his ass!!!!

  2. Friends Against Sexual Predators Alabama says:
    October 10, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    Sharing and hope he is found soon.

  3. Friends Against Sexual Predators Alabama says:
    October 10, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    Sex offender registry should be abolished with the adding of life behind bars. No parole.

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top