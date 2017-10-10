Police searching for Cullman Co. sex offender with outstanding warrant

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

CULLMAN COUNTY — Police in Cullman County are searching for a convicted sex offender who has a warrant for violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, according to Carol Robinson.

Danny Ray Allred, 46, pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual abuse of a 14-year-old girl in 2014. He was sentenced to a year in prison with nine months to serve.

Allred drives a 2006 Red Ford F-250. He has tattoos, including a skeleton climbing a power pole, a firefighter symbol, skull, flames, a fish with trap in mouth and the words, “Family Forever.”

Anyone with information on Allred’s whereabouts is asked to call the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 734-0342.