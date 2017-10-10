Trussville police chief sworn in during city council meeting

By Tanna Friday

For the Tribune

With ample applause, smiles and support from mayor, council and those present at Tuesday evening’s council meeting, Trussville celebrated police chief Jeffery Bridges.

Bridges took the oath to serve as Trussville’s new police Chief Tuesday evening after the city council approved Resolution 2017-050 in favor of his appointment. Trussville’s Municipal Judge, Carl Chamblee, Jr. officiated the ceremony.

Councilor Alan Taylor said, “This is an exciting day for the City of Trussville.”

There may be a new chief in town, but Bridges has had a history with the Trussville police department. Bridges joined the department as a police dispatcher after graduating high school.

Taylor noted that when Bridges returned to the department, he not only progressed through the ranks, but also became one of the first police captains the city has ever had. Bridges was named police captain in November of 2014.

Taylor read aloud Resolution 2017-050:

“Jeffery W. Bridges was selected based on his years of service, his supervisory and managerial background with this department to provisionally fill the position of police chief in the City of Trussville. Therefore it be resolved, that the City of Council and the City of Trussville, Alabama that Jeffery W. Bridges be at his appointed position of Police Chief in the City of Trussville, Alabama effective October 10, 2017.”

Bridges replaces Don Sivley, who retired back in January.