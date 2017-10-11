Clay-Chalkville’s Natasha Brown picks up 100th coaching win

From Staff Reports

Clay-Chalkville (18-14) was 3-4 last week in volleyball with two-game sweeps over Benjamin Russell, Shades Valley and Pinson Valley and losses to Chelsea, Spain Park, Mortimer Jordan and Gardendale in the Jefferson County Tournament.

The win over Pinson Valley gave coach Natasha Brown career victory No. 100.

Mekaila Hill had 54 kills, nine blocks and 37 digs to lead the way.

Hewitt-Trussville will host Huntsville Thursday before playing in the Margaret Blalock Memorial Tournament at Homewood this weekend.