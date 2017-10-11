Pleasant Grove teen suspected of Anniston murder captured by U.S. Marshals task force

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

A Pleasant Grove teen charged with the August shooting death of a man in Anniston is behind bars after his arrest today by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Lequinton Jermaine King, 18, is charged with murder in the death of James W. Byrd Jr., 36.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of Lenlock shopping center on Aug. 14. Byrd was found dead in an SUV.

Authorities have not yet released a motive in Byrd’s slaying.

Carol Robinson with al.com reported that King is being held in the Jefferson County Jail in Bessemer while he awaits transfer to Anniston.