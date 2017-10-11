Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club’s annual golf tournament raises more than $11,000 for scholarships, club projects

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

The Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club today announced the proceeds raised by the organization’s 25th annual charity golf tournament. The tournament held on Sept. 18 at Highland Park Golf Course raised more than $11,000, which will fund scholarships for area students and other local club projects.

Major sponsors of the event were Alabama Power Company; Amerex Corporation; Bryant Bank; Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home & Gardens; Premier Payroll; Trimm Design Build; and Trussville Rotary Noon Club.

The tournament’s first place team included David Foster, James Gannon, Wesley Dunn, and Wesley Fratliff. The second place team consisted of Harry Smith, Bobby Smith, Gary Little, Mike Pope. The third place team members were Pat Renda, Andy Hyde, Micah Colley, and April Shaling. Marvin Fritz won the prize for closest to the pin, and Scott Hassee made the longest drive.

The Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club meets for breakfast on Wednesday mornings at 7 a.m. at Spare Time Entertainment (3600 Roosevelt Blvd. in Trussville). The Trussville Noon Rotary Club meets at Hilton Garden Inn (3230 Edwards Lake Parkway in Trussville) on Wednesdays.

For more information on the Trussville Rotary Club Daybreak, or to help with one of our projects, please email Diane Poole at diane.poole@trussvillechamber.com. For the Noon Club, please contact Dr. Hugh Brindley at H_Brindley@msn.com.

