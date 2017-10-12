Brik Realty: Featured Home of the week

Sponsored by Brik Realty

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION.

Just as you come to the top of S Chalkville Road, you can’t miss this BEAUTIFUL home!

You can easily get anywhere you want in a matter of MINUTES from this home at 6508 Chalkville Road. You won’t need to fight traffic when you live at a home this conveniently located.

As you walk up the front steps you will be quickly drawn to the swing where you can sip your morning coffee or watch the day slip by.

This home features a main level garage and a lower two-car basement garage that will easily hold three cars.

The backyard on this house… WOW!

It has PRIVACY & plenty of room to build your very own POOL, AND sits on almost a full acre!!!!

This home was custom built by the current owners and has been maintained immaculately.

With three bedrooms and two full baths on the main level and spread out over right at 2,000 square feet, you will enjoy space and ease of living. ]

Downstairs you will find a really nice sized bonus/play room where you can escape from everything!

Past owners kept the home smoke- and pet free.

The cost of the home is $267,900.

Visit Brik Realty for more information on this home.