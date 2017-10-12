Center Point Council votes for 2-cent sales tax increase

By Nathan Prewett For the Tribune CENTER POINT — The Center Point City Council on Thursday approved a 2-cent sales tax increase to fund the purchase of a vacant property expected to one day be the site of Center Point City Hall. The Council voted 4-1 on the sales tax increase that takes effect on Jan. 1. Councilor Linda Kennemer explained her vote of dissent t was due to a campaign promise she made to not support a sales tax increase. The Council voted unanimously to authorize Mayor Tom Henderson to sign a contract with the Hilldale Baptist Church board of directors for the purchase of a vacant property or $1.55 million. Council President Roger Barlow said during Thursday’s regularly scheduled council meeting that the city has been negotiating with the leaders of Hilldale Baptist Church for the building that has been vacated for some time.

An appraisal of the building determined the building is worth $1.9 million. The appraisal did not take into consideration not property such as kitchen appliances, sound equipment and furniture in the building.

The property has a sports complex in the back, as well as a gymnasium. Henderson mentioned the possibility of adding a public library to the building.

Barlow said that he anticipates the city will borrow $1.75 million for the purchase.

He also anticipated borrowing $200,000 to upgrade handicap access points, elevators and anything that will need to be improved. He said increasing the sales tax would be necessary to make the project “doable.”

“We’ve got to move with the flow of other municipalities in the area rather than stay in the dinosaur era,” Councilor James Howell said about the plan for the new city hall.

The proposal to buy the property was met with support and some questions from several local citizens. Center Point resident Billy Hagood asked how long the city would be in debt if it buys the property. Barlow replied that it would be paid off in 20 years but that it would be “worthwhile,” citing the purchase of the park that cost about $5000,000. He sadid all payments for it were completed.

Center Point resident Cyril Powell voiced support for the purchase but stressed that the city needs a civic center.

“Our city is changing,” he said. “We’re not changing with it. We’re not changing with it and we’re going to need that civic center.”

Resident Joyce Ashley asked what would happen to the building where city hall is currently located. Henderson said that the city would keep it for as long as possible. Payment for the building, he said, is only one dollar per year because it is leased from the Jefferson County Board of Education. Part of the stipulation of the lease is that city hall keep an educational component to the building.

Barlow had previously proposed a 2 cent sales tax increase at a meeting on June 8 that was rejected by the council.

In other business, the council approved the schedule for meetings in the coming year. As usual, council meetings will be held on the second and fourth Thursdays from January to October, and first and third Thursdays in November and December.

In his comments, Henderson said that the first conference call with the Department of Justice will be held on Friday morning to start the process of studying the city’s crime statistics and make proposals to curb crime, which is an issue that has been raised at previous council meetings.

A special called meeting will be held on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. on an ordinance regarding a burned out building in the city. A public hearing on the ordinance will be held at 6 p.m.

The next regular Center Point City Council meeting will be held on Oct. 26 with pre-council at 6:45, followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.