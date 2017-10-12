Huskies run at Jesse Owens Classic; Pinson Valley wins Hueytown races

From Staff Reports

The Hewitt-Trussville boys cross country team placed 23rd at the Jesse Owens Classic at Oakville Indian Mounds Park in the Gold Division.

The state championships will be held on the same course next month.

Thomas Wolfe led the Huskies in the 5K race with a time of 16:24.17 to finish 19th. Other Huskies were Josh Jenkins (52nd), Aaron HImes (95th), Micah Smith (183rd), Mac Brooks (217th), Kent Glover (234th) and Carson Spruiell (268th).

The Huskies finished 24th in the Silver Division. Aaron Dykes ran a 17:51.83 for 40th. Jacob Jones (110th), Blake Bailey (111th), Alex Jones (134th), Eli Muncher (191st), Ethan Greene (214th) and Sam Ronsisvalle (276th) rounded out this group.

The Huskies finished 21st in the Red Division. Sam Lovin led this group with a 19:42.12 time for 104th. Logan Pitts (124th), Caleb Knox (129th), Strickland White (201st), Sam Holcomb (209th), Ayrton Purdy (226th) and Conner Newton (290th) scored for Hewitt.

The Hewitt-Trussville girls did not place anyone in the Gold Division.

The Lady Huskies placed ninth in the Silver Division, led by Sydney Hall’s 19th-place finish, running 20:18.32. Amelia Brady (24th), Helena Steen (32nd), Ariana White (124th), Olivia Braswell (149th) and Olivia Kilpatrick (152nd) rounded out the scorers.

Hewitt didn’t score in the girls Red Division, but Laura Claire Bollinger was 106th with a time of 24:53.06 to lead Samantha Vise (128th), Kylee Glenn (181st) and Emma Williamson (236th).

Pinson Valley’s Seth Lord ran in the boys Gold Division, posting a time of 18:41.47 to finish 232nd.

HTMS girls fourth, boys fifth in Rudd boys eighth in Jesse Owens middle school races.

Hewitt-Trussville Middle School and Rudd Middle School has good showings in the Jesse Owens Classic middle school division races.

The HTMS finished fourth and the boys fifth and Rudd’s boys, led by Aaron Martinez’s second-place finish, were eighth.

Hewitt-Trussville HIgh ninth-graders also participated in the MS race, finishing 12th.

In the girls 2.1 mile race, HTMS eighth-grader Maci Mills finished ninth with a time of 13:22.41 to lead the way. Other scorers were Sophia Knox (16th), Hannah O’Kelley (19th), Mia Cane (34th), Sophie Bryant (37th), Olivia Browning (38th) and Landry Watson (49th).

Rudd did not have enough runners in the race to qualify as a team, but eighth-grader Charlotte Phillips ran 14:10.17 to finish 26th.

In the boys 2.1 race, Martinez’s second-place finish led the way. Other Rudd scorers: Caleb Phillips (34th), Carlos Del Toro (40th), Luis Sanchez (62nd), Hunter Siddle (142nd), Hayden Siddle (144th) and Alex Palacios (148th).

For HTMS, Mitchell Phillips ran 11:51.59 for 15th. Other HTMS scorers: Ben Pendergrass (19th), Thomas Himes (39th), Weston Lovelady (44th), Sawyer Till (47th), Paul Copas (48th) and Carter Holley (58th).

For HTHS, Kellen Rutherford was 11th at 11:47.11. Others scoring were Andrew Guarino (38th), Peyton Sanders (50th), Noah Renda (74th) and Dillon Smith (253rd).

Pinson Valley wins Hueytown races

Pinson Valley’s cross country teams took first in both the boys and girls races at the Hueytown Invitational.

Clay-Chalkville was sixth in the boys race.

In the boys 5K race, Pinson Valley was led by Seth Lord’s second-place finish with a time of 18:04.12. Other top finishers were Caleb Phillips (fourth), Jacvion Munford (sixth), George Vasquez (eighth), Luis Sanchez (ninth), Tracey Reed (10th).

For Clay-Chalkville, Bradley Deason’s 20:51.29 (19th) led the way. Dario Rivera (22nd), Dariuis Bourdeaux (46th), Diego Rosales (50th), Hunter Langford (51st), Devan Cook (57th) and Justin Howard (102nd) rounded out the Cougars.

Pinson Valley’s girls dominated that race. Charlotte Phillips took first with a time of 22:16.31 and Tatiana Padgett was second at 22:57.29. The next runners were almost 90 seconds behind. Other PV runners: Ashley Gasden (10th), Adriana Holloway (15th), Reina Luviano (18th).

For Clay-Chalkville, Jayla Cooper was 11th and Nashyra Taylor was 39th.

Upcoming: Pinson Valley is entered in Fairview’s Hay of a Run set for today.

Hewitt-Trussville will compete in the DEW It On The Trails race at Point Mallard on Saturday.

Springville will compete in the Terrortorium on the Creekbank at Ohatchee on Saturday.

Clay-Chalkville and Rudd middle schools are slated to race in the Bullfrog Pond Classic at St. Clair County on Saturday.

Clay-Chalkville High is registered for the second Hueytown Invitational on Tuesday.

One week from Saturday, Hewitt-Trussville hosts the 26th annual Husky Challenge and the Metro South middle school championship.

State sectionals are Nov. 2 and the state championships are Nov. 11