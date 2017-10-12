Man found dead in vehicle outside of Birmingham City Hall identified

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

A man was found dead in his parked van outside of Birmingham City Hall Wednesday has been identified.

The death of Johnnie Kenneth Murrell, 77, is believed to have been from natural causes, according to Jefferson County Chief Coroner Bill Yates, who said an exam did not indicate signs of trauma or foul play.

Yates said Murrell was not a resident of Birmingham and appeared to be in transition between residences.

Murrell was found dead in the seat of his Dodge Caravan just after 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the 700 block of Short 20th Street.