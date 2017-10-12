Missing Child Alert issued by ALEA, Decatur police for Guatemalan teen
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
DECATUR – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Decatur Police Department have issued a Missing Child Alert for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen leaving for school in Decatur.
Authorities are asking for assisting in locating Irma Maria Diego-Gomez, who is originally from Guatemala. She is described as approximately five feet tall, slim build, has brown eyes and brown hair.
She was last seen wearing a red and black plaid shirt and blue jeans. She went missing on Oct. 11.
Anyone with information on the Diego-Gomez’s location is asked to call Decatur Police Department at 256-341-4660 or call 911.