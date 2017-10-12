Police officer shot, fleeing suspect killed, during shootout in Lakeshore Parkway parking lot

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

A man who allegedly shot a Homewood police officer was killed during gunfire exchanged early this morning in the parking lot of a business off of Lakeshore Parkway.

The shooting took place around 1:30 a.m. outside of Allsouth Appliance at 345 State Farm Parkway, according to al.com reporter Carol Robinson

Officers on patrol were investigating a vehicle with the trunk open when a suspect took on foot.

While running, the suspect fired at officers and both officers returned fire.

An officer struck in the thigh was rushed to Grandview Medical Center.

The suspect, an adult black male, was pronounced dead on the scene. Two others persons who were around the vehicle were questioned, possibly about a recent string of break-ins at Birmingham businesses.

Neither the police officer or the man killed in the shooting have been identified.

Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Billy Yates said his office has identified the man, but the family of the deceased has not yet been identified.