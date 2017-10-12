Trussville officials award bids for civic center and library projects during council meeting

By Tanna Friday

For the Tribune

TRUSSVILLE — The City of Trussville approved a refinishing project for the civic center’s gym floor as well as furnishings and millwork for the city library during a Council meeting on Tuesday.

“When we have costs over $15,000, we have to put it out for bid,” Councilor Zack Steele said. “We awarded the civic center’s gym floors refinishing project to Gym Services and Installation Company, a flooring contract company located in Birmingham, for $23,379.”

Councilor Alan Taylor shared with the council the winning bid information for the library furnishings project.

“We got four bids back on the furniture and one on the millwork,” says Taylor. “The lowest bidder was Ai Corporate Interiors. The price of $418,141.17 for the furnishing and $137,729 for millwork — a total of $555,870.17.”

Also on Tuesday, the council approved Ordinance 2017-040, which pre-zones 4231 Valley Road before annexing into city from County A-1 (agriculture) to City C-2 (commercial) This location, adjacent to Pinnacle Bank, will be affected by the extension of Valley Road to help with traffic flow.

In other council proceedings, the Council:

— Recognized two new firemen: Dalton Drew King and Stephen Wade Nabors;

— Notified residents of Creekside that Council authorized a contract with Dunn Construction to repair a problematic road in the neighborhood;

— Approved Ordinance 2017-041 giving approval for the city to sell unneeded real property at 204 Main Street (the old Braden’s Furniture building) ;

— Awarded contract to Birmingham Humane Society for Animal Control and Pound Services; and

— Declared three city vehicles and civic center conference room chairs as surplus.

The next city council workshop is scheduled for Thursday, October 19th at the Trussville Municipal Building beginning at 5:30 p.m. The next council meeting is Tuesday, October 24 at 6 p.m.