Turn Trussville Pink
By David Lazenby
Editor
A Hewitt-Trussville High School student whose mother passed away from breast cancer this year has been instrumental in making this year’s Turn Trussville Pink fundraiser a splash.
Bailey Hemphill, a senior, designed the logo for pink T-shirts being sold at Tula J’s and Complete Cleaners to raise money for AKW Cancer Research Foundation, a 501(C)3 nonprofit group started by Joshua White as an extension of the Turn Trussville Pink fundraiser he started.
All of the proceeds raised by AKW Cancer Research Foundation benefit the UAB
205-563-2525
Joshua
mother had breast cancer in 2001.
when I was in high school two teachers who
hewitt-trussville.
when we started there reall
now it’s big natinally
wasn’t like that
sophomore in
turn hewitt pink
turned into turn Tr
we’ve really been touched by how the community
we started
we were overwhelmed with
loss dad to brain cancer in 2009.
after that
started non-profit organization
AKW Cancer Research Foundation
We started that in 2010 in memory of my father. and in honor of my mother.
currently undergoing treatment for
100 percent benefititng at uab comprehensive cancer center
Audie Kathy White Cancer Reach
turn trussville pink as we’ve grown since
150,000
a lot of diff. businesses that
handful of fundraisers
t-shirts
purchase t-shirts on that day.
sold by tula j boutique
and complete cleaners
there are several busineesses sellingpin ribbons for a dollar
make a donation on line through facebook page as well.
a lot of different individual fundraisers.
wear t shirts they purchase and wear ribbons.
chick fil a will be selling
waffle house will be
other businesses in area
bryant bank
barnett furniture
birmingham orthodontics will be turning pink.
some people will be painting their windows and doing things like that .
if you have to buy a t0
shirley’s florist.
grab a bow.
couple of years ago schaffer eye center did a big pink eye glasses display. collest
window display is pink.
this year raised: around 10,000 in that neighborhood.
we want everyone to do that this disease really touches everyone.
everybody
breast cancer does not discriminate. people from all back grounds and all walks of life. it doesn’t.
I wanted to reach out to you about the 11thAnnual “Turn Trussville Pink” on Wednesday, October 18th. I wanted to send you a few “quick facts” about this year’s event that I thought may be of interest to members of the community. I would very sincerely appreciate your help in getting the word out, and I would be glad to answer any detailed questions that you have.
– Tula J Boutique in Trussville is selling special t-shirts for TTP designed by Bailey Hemphill (a senior student at HTHS and an employee of Tula J). Bailey designed these T-shirts in memory of her mother Deana who recently passed away from breast cancer. As you may know, Bailey’s father Neil also passed away recently. Ashli Posey (owner of Tula J) has done so much to support Bailey, and TTP as a whole. I believe that Bailey’s story is a powerful one about the difference a young person can make in his/her community.
– On Thursday, October 26, Sherry’s Café is hosting a “night out” for ladies in our community currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer. We are asking members of the community to email us at turntrussvillepink@gmail.com to nominate their friends, coworkers or family members for inclusion in this special night. We are so excited to honor these courageous ladies with food and fellowship. Space is limited, so we are encouraging everyone to send us nominations soon!
handful of ladies. nominate people to come to this dinner. ladies night out. email turntrussvillepink@gmail.com
Thank you so much for everything you do for our community!
Most Sincerely,
Joshua White, 26,
Regions Bank – financial analyst.
university of alabama studied economics and finance.
folow:
i def. want story to me starting it. what it is and who it is different than loacal.
ind. do support research.
email to really what I
we
the story of bailey hempfill
homecoming queen at trussville
18-24
y small – to