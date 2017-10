From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

A single-vehicle crash at 6:35 a.m. today claimed the life of an Arley man.

Matt Cook Russell, 39, was killed when the 2005 Toyota Scion he was driving left the roadway and overturned.

Russell, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on County Road 41, 5 miles north of Addison.