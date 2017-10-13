1 killed in drive-by shooting at Tarrant Chevron store

By The Trussville Tribune staff reports

A man was killed on Friday as the result of a shooting outside a Tarrant convenience store.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Friday at the Chevron at 2525 Pinson Valley Parkway.

According to a report by al.com’s Carol Robinson, the victim, an adult black male, was shot dead shortly after he left the store by someone in a passing vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Rice said there were several customers in the store at the time of the shooting. Detectives are talking with them, as well as reviewing store surveillance cameras.

Police are asking that anyone with information about the deadly shooting to call Tarrant police at 205-841-5555.