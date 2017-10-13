Man found shot dead by road in Hueytown identified

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

Officials have identified the man found shot dead on the side of a Hueytown road last week.

The victim is Tafari Shalamon Simmons, 32, who resided in the Ensley area.

Simmons’ body was discovered shortly after 9 a.m. last Friday in the 6400 block of Johns Road after a passerby spotted the body and called police.

Carol Robinson, a reporter for al.com, wrote that authorities have a video of Simmons with a group of people taken last Thursday, just one day before his body was found.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Hueytown Sgt. Mark Didcoct at 205-491-3523.