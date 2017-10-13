Man killed in shootout with Homewood police identified

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office today identified the man shot dead early Thursday morning during an exchange of gunfire with Homewood police.

John Robert Payne, 35, of Birmingham died during a shootout in which a Homewood police officer was struck by a bullet in the upper thigh. The officer was treated and released at Grandview Medical Center.

The encounter occurred after Payne allegedly fled after police officers confronted Payne and two others around a vehicle with an open trunk in a parking lot adjacent to Lakeshore Parkway. The officers were patrolling the area where an increase in car break-ins had been reported recently.

The others who had been with Payne early Thursday morning were taken into custody for questioning and released.

The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident.

During a press conference today, Homewood Police officials said patrol car audio recording during the incident is aligned with the officers account of the incident.

=