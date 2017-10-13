Portion of right lane on I-59 in St. Clair County to be closed temporarily

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

Weather permitting, beginning at 8 a.m., Monday the Alabama Department of Transportation will close the right lane of I-59 Southbound for clearing operations between the St. Clair/Etowah County Line (Milepost 175.75) and south of the Steele Exit (Milepost 174).

This lane will be closed for the removal of trees and debris.

The lane closure will be in place daily, thru Oct. 21.

All travel lanes are expected to re-open at approximately 7 p.m. each day

Motorists are requested to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use extreme caution in this area.