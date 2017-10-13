Trussville mayor to speak at Chamber luncheon about Edgar’s Bakery, other new city business developments

By David Lazenby

Editor

Trussville Mayor Buddy Choat, who is currently nearing the end of his first year in office, will present an update on city business Wednesday as the guest speaker of the monthly luncheon of the Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce. The luncheon is held each month at the Trussville Civic Center.

Choat said he would use the opportunity on Wednesday to unveil architectural drawings of the Edgar’s Bakery slated to be constructed next year on Main Street in Trussville. He also plans to share news about other developments that he said will enhance the city economic development.

“I’m going to give a review: Things we have gotten done and goals we have for the near future,” Choat said. “We’ve had a lot of good things to happen.”

During a slideshow presentation, Choat said he will demonstrate future plans for several downtown parcels.

Prior to his election as Trussville’s mayor last year, Choat served two terms on the Trussville City Council.

Also during Wednesday’s luncheon, the chamber will present its 2nd Annual Small Business Awards in three categories.

The winners will automatically be eligible for the statewide awards annually presented by the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama.

Networking will begin at 11:30 a.m Wednesday with lunch to be served at noon.

The mayor will begin his presentation at approximately 12:30.

Reservations are required and may be made by calling the chamber office at 655-7535, online by clicking here or via email by clicking here.

Contributed door prizes for the luncheon may be dropped off at the door prize table in the registration area.

This month’s luncheon is sponsored by Trussville Gas and Water.