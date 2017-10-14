‘Bama roasts Razorbacks 41-9

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

For the 11th year in a row, Arkansas lost to Alabama Saturday.

The Razorbacks were beat by top-ranked Alabama 41-9, inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The lone Arkansas touchdown came in the fourth quarter against Alabama’s second-string defense.

The Tide jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter and never took the foot off the gas, scoring points is all four quarters of the game in which Alabama accounted for 496 total yards while Arkansas amassed 227 yards.

The time of possession for each team was closer than the final score suggested, with Alabama being in control of the ball less than one minute longer than Arkansas.

The last time the Razorbacks beat Alabama, Houston Nutt was Arkansas’ head coach and Gus Malzahn was the team’s offensive coordinator. That 2006 game was decided by one point in the second round of overtime.