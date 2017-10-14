Forestdale man shot dead outside his apartment

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

Jefferson County Sheriff’s detectives are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was shot in Forestdale early this morning.

Just before 2 a.m. deputies were called to an apartment in the 100 block of Crabapple Lane to investigate a report of a person shot.

A person reported being inside an apartment when they heard what sounded like gunshots.

The witness looked outside and saw the victim, 40-year-old Korry Evins, lying at the top of the stairs.

Evins, a resident at the apartment complex was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriffs Office at 325-1450 or Crimestoppers at 254-7777.