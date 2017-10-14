FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS OUT: Pinson Valley game against Center Point rescheduled after lights malfunction

By Aidan Dollins

For the Tribune

Pinson Valley High School’s game against visiting Center Point High School was rescheduled for 9 a.m. today after lights at the stadium failed to operate on Friday night.

Following a three-hour delay, during which time electricians in bucket trucks attempted to fix the problem, the decision was made to postpone the game.

Due to previously scheduled competitions, Center Point’s marching band and cheerleaders will not be able to attend this morning’s game.

Per state law, guests did not receive a refund for Friday’s game, but admission to the make-up game will be free.