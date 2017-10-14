Springville falls to John Carroll, 21-14

By Chris Megginson

For The Tribune

Springville was unable to overcome an early hole against John Carroll Catholic High School on Friday, falling 21-14 in a non-region game.

The Cavaliers took a 14-0 lead early on 275 yards of offense in the first half, including 185 rushing.

Austin Hutcheson led the Tigers’ offense with 208 yards on 14-of-28 passing. He scored both of Springville’s touchdowns in the second half on runs of 3 and 6 yards. Springville was held to -12 yards rushing to finish with 196 total yards of offense, while allowing 408 yards from John Carroll.

The Cavs finished with 263 yards rushing in the game, including more than 100 yards from both Demetrius Battle and Jeremiah Fuller.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak for John Carroll (3-4), which will host defending Class 6A state champion Ramsay next week. Springville (1-6) will travel to Corner for a Class 5A, Region 6 game on Oct. 20.