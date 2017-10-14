UPDATE: Trussville’s Casey Dunn injured during first quarter of AU/LSU matchup, returns to center position during second quarter before coming out again in the 4th

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

With just over five minutes left in the first half of Auburn’s game against LSU, AU offensive lineman Casey Dunn suffered an apparent right knee injury. However, the Trussville native returned to today’s game with 8:32 left in the second quarter before again coming out of the game with about 12 minutes left in the game.

Dunn, a Trussville native, stayed on the ground following a 21-yard rush Kerryon Johnson that came back because of a holding call.

The Jacksonville State graduate transfer walked off the field under his own power.

While the former Hewitt-Trussville High School player recovered on the sideline after his knee was taped in the trainer’s tent, Marquel Harrell came into the game at left guard and Austin Golson moved over to the center position.

Dunn moved into the starting lineup when Darius James went down with an injury against Mercer. When James returned to the starting lineup, Dunn was kept as the team’s center.

At the time of this report, Auburn led LSU 23-21 with 10:22 left in the 4th quarter.