1 critically injured in Tuscaloosa officer-involved shooting; drive-by shooting occurs on The Strip

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a shooting involving three Tuscaloosa city police officers that left a man in critical condition.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Saturday night in the 200 block of 24th Avenue East in Alberta.

A police department spokesperson said shots were exchanged after the unidentified Tuscaloosa man, age 39, pulled out a handgun while speaking to the officers after they instructed him to put his hands in the air and go to his knees after they became aware he was armed during questioning about an alleged domestic incident involving the man and his girlfriend .

According to WIAT, Police Chief Steve Anderson said the three police officers involved will be placed on administrative leave for now because of the shooting that he said were in self defense.

The man shot was taken to DCH hospital and later transported to UAB hospital in Birmingham in critical condition.

In a different Tuscaloosa incident, a man was shot in a drive-by shooting that happened early this morning in front of Rounders Bar.

Anderson reportedly said the man who was shot did not know the individual that fired shots from a Crown Victoria that traveled east on University Boulevard following the assault.

University of Alabama Police officers reportedly stopped the vehicle near Colonial Drive. Two suspects, Kenneth Ray Ikner, 37, and Tamarcus James Ikner, 26, were taken into custody and the gun allegedly used in the shooting was recovered, according to police.

Tamarcus Ikner is charged with attempted murder and Kenneth Ikner is charged with first degree assault.

The victim was transported to DCH hospital for treatment.