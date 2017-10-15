1 killed, 2 injured in crash in Calhoun County

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

A two-vehicle crash at 5 p.m. Saturday claimed the life of an Ohatchee man.

Norris William Parton, 81, was killed when the 2001 Ford Ranger he was riding in attempted to turn onto Boiling Springs Road from Alabama Highway 144 and was struck by a 2001 Honda Accord, that was traveling east on Alabama Highway 144.

Parton, who was not wearing a seat belt was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the 2001 Ford Ranger, Pauline Trammell, was transported to RMC-Anniston for injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the 2001 Honda Accord, Daniel Knight, was transported to RMC-Anniston for injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash occurred five miles east of Ohatchee.