Auburn suffers week’s biggest drop in coaches poll; team ranked No. 23 in AP Poll

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

The Tigers fell hard in the eyes of the nation’s coaches after Auburn’s 27-23 loss at LSU Saturday.

Auburn today dropped from No. 10 nationally to No. 21 in the USA Today coaches poll. Auburn made the biggest drop of all teams in the poll, while LSU made the greatest leap forward, jumping up nine spots to No. 25.

In the Associated Press poll, Auburn dropped from No. 10 to No. 23.

The Tigers built a 20-0 lead early in the second quarter against LSU, but watched their lead disappear away as LSU went on a 27 point scoring run.

Auburn (5-2, 3-1 SEC) next travels to Arkansas for a 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff on the SEC Network.