Child, 3, drowns in grease pit at Auburn ice cream shop

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

A young girl drowned Saturday when she fell into a 6-foot-deep grease pit at an ice cream shop in Auburn.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris released a statement that said the body of Sadie Grace Andrews , 3, was pulled from an in-ground container used to trap cooking grease at Bruster’s Real Ice Cream in Auburn.

The 3-year-old had been missing about 5-10 minutes when she was found unresponsive in the grease trap at the eatery located on East University Avenue, according to Harris.

Efforts to revive the girl by first responders were unsuccessful.

The child was taken to East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika where she was declared dead.