Cougars shut out Carver, 36-0

By Chris Megginson

For The Tribune

BIRMINGHAM — Clay-Chalkville recorded its third shutout in four games Saturday night, beating the Carver Rams, 36-0, on the road.

The Cougars have now outscored opponents 150-7 during the last four weeks.

“I thought we came out and played well. We played really good defensively and got pressure on the quarterback, which was the game plan. Offensively, we came out and they were giving a different look than we were prepared for so it took us a little time to adjust to it, but once we did that we were fine,” CCHS head coach Drew Gilmer said. “Overall, I thought it was a pretty big night.”

Clay-Chalkville scored on its first two possessions, first on a touchdown run from Curtis Blakely.

Carver suffered a setback late in the first quarter, as a snap sailed over the punter’s head, giving CCHS field position at the Rams’ 6 to set up a 4-yard touchdown pass from Willie Miller to Roderick McCloud, 13-0. It was one of three catches for McCloud, who finished with 26 yards receiving.

Quentin Young extended the lead, 20-0, early in the second quarter with a 10-yard touchdown run.

Miller, who finished the night with 169 yards on 12-of-20 passing, threw two more touchdown passes in the third quarter to Terrill Cole and Logan Pruett. Cole had 68 yards on four catches in the win, while Pruett had 64 yards on three receptions.

Jaylin Mack intercepted a Carver pass late in the third quarter at Rams’ 33. He finished with two picks in the game and only allowed two pass receptions all night. CCHS turned the ball over on downs, but managed to back Carver up before James Theus dropped a Rams player in the end zone for a safety, 36-0.

CCHS finished the game with 389 yards of total offense. Young led the Cougars’ rushing game with 18 carries for 94 yards. Blakely followed with 44 yards on nine carries.

Clay-Chalkville (7-1, 4-1 Class 6A, Region 6) will carry a four-game win streak into next week’s region finale against Minor at CCHS.