Argo, Margaret make list of safest cities in Alabama
From The Trussville Tribune staff reports
A few area municipalities made the Top 5 on a website’s recent list of the 20 safest cities in Alabama.
According to Safewise.com Argo and Margaret were among the safest cities in the state to live according to data mined from the most recent FBI crime report along with information regarding the most recent population data.
With only 1.1 violent crimes per 1,000 residents, and 5.08 property crimes per 1,000 residents, Margaret is the second safest city in the state.
The only city that ranked higher in the list was Heflin, despite having a higher violent crime rate than Margaret.
According to the website, Margaret held the top spot the last time it compiled a list of Alabama’s safest cities.
Coming in at No. 4 on the ranking is Argo. According to Safewise.com, the city boasts the lower level of violent crimes on the list (0.24 per 1,000 residents) and a property crime rate of 8.54 per 1,000.
Argo previously held the No. 3 spot, taken by Helena after it fell from No. 2.
“It just goes to show to show our officers are doing there job to keep our city safe,” Argo Mayor Betty Bradley said .
Argo Police Chief James Downing attributes his city’s safety to an emphasis on “community policing.”
He said on each shift Argo officers spend time familiarizing themselves with Argo neighborhoods and getting to know the city’s residents.
Also, he said crime is kept low in Argo by neighborhood watch committees.
Not counted in the recent ranking were Alabama towns with fewer than 2,500 residents and cities that failed to submit a complete crime report to the FBI.
In the website’s ranking, violent crimes included aggravated assault, murder, rape and robbery. Property crimes included burglary, arson, larceny-theft and motor vehicle theft.
The full list of the 20 safest cities to reside in Alabama is as follows:
1. Heflin
2. Margaret
3. Helena
4. Argo
5. Clayton
6. Priceville
7. Hokes Bluff
8. Vestavia Hills
9. Mountain Brook
10. Southside
11. Pleasant Grove
12. Fultondale
13. Odenville
14. Headland
15. Moulton
16. Fayette
17. New Hope
18. Moody
19. Hamilton
20. Livingston
