Argo, Margaret make list of safest cities in Alabama

Posted by: Posted date: October 16, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

A few area municipalities made the Top 5 on a website’s recent list of the 20 safest cities in Alabama.

According to Safewise.com  Argo and Margaret were among the safest cities in the state to live according to data mined from the most recent FBI crime report along with information regarding the most recent population data.

With only 1.1 violent crimes per 1,000 residents, and 5.08 property crimes per 1,000 residents, Margaret is the second safest city in the state.

The only city that ranked higher in the list was Heflin, despite having a higher violent crime rate than Margaret.

According to the website, Margaret held the top spot the last time it compiled a list of Alabama’s safest cities.

Coming in at No. 4 on the ranking is Argo. According to Safewise.com, the city boasts the lower level of violent crimes on the list (0.24 per 1,000 residents) and a property crime rate of 8.54 per 1,000.

Argo previously held the No. 3 spot, taken by Helena after it fell from No. 2.

“It just goes to show to show our officers are doing there job to keep our city safe,” Argo Mayor Betty Bradley said .

Argo Police Chief James Downing attributes his city’s safety to an emphasis on “community policing.”

He said on each shift Argo officers spend time familiarizing themselves with Argo neighborhoods and getting to know the city’s residents.

Also, he said crime is kept low in Argo by neighborhood watch committees.

Not counted in the recent ranking were Alabama towns with fewer than 2,500 residents and cities that failed to submit a complete crime report to the FBI.

In the website’s ranking, violent crimes included aggravated assault, murder, rape and robbery.  Property crimes included burglary, arson, larceny-theft and motor vehicle theft.

The full list of the 20 safest cities to reside in Alabama is as follows:

1.  Heflin

2. Margaret

3. Helena

4. Argo

5.  Clayton

6. Priceville

7. Hokes Bluff

8. Vestavia Hills

9. Mountain Brook

10. Southside

11. Pleasant Grove

12. Fultondale

13. Odenville

14. Headland

15. Moulton

16. Fayette

17. New Hope

18. Moody

19. Hamilton

20. Livingston

 

 

 

 

 

Comments

  1. Michael Shane Humphryes says:
    October 17, 2017 at 12:33 am

    Jim Stick literally just talked about this haha

  2. Kaila Kristine Cherry says:
    October 17, 2017 at 12:51 am

    Brooke Naramore McKinney

  3. Nina Cole says:
    October 17, 2017 at 12:54 am

    Now I know where to look!

  4. Brooke Naramore McKinney says:
    October 17, 2017 at 12:55 am

    Love!

  5. Louis Souleotes says:
    October 17, 2017 at 1:07 am

    Makes sense. Probably two of the heaviest armed city’s in the state.

  6. Kirstan Tyler Parr says:
    October 17, 2017 at 1:09 am

    Brian H Parr

  7. Heather Reid says:
    October 17, 2017 at 1:10 am

    Kirstan Tyler Parr what about trussville… I’ve been looking at so many cute houses & claire already has friends at Payne.

  8. April Cleveland says:
    October 17, 2017 at 1:10 am

    Sarah Trammell Micah Wolverton

  9. Kirstan Tyler Parr says:
    October 17, 2017 at 1:10 am

    Brooklyn Parr Greenwood barely beat us

  10. Diana Katrina Ingram says:
    October 17, 2017 at 1:20 am

    The population is like 2000… to call it a city in comparison to Birmingham or Trussville is over board…..

  11. Lynne Easter Barden says:
    October 17, 2017 at 1:22 am

    Melissa Dailey Hettich
    Sara Hettich
    Brad Hettich

  12. Chantel Lacoste Gray says:
    October 17, 2017 at 1:24 am

    I don’t see Ashville on the list

  13. Leah Armbrust says:
    October 17, 2017 at 1:30 am

    Bc if you go through there (Argo, Margaret), you have about an 80% chance of getting pulled over lol So most ppl try to avoid it unless they live there of course

  14. Kristy McMurray says:
    October 17, 2017 at 1:33 am

    Steven Mcmurray

  15. Leah Armbrust says:
    October 17, 2017 at 1:36 am

    It might be because of that elderly man being shot and killed by his son a few months ago

  16. Emmett Haislip says:
    October 17, 2017 at 1:40 am

    So glad to hear. My son and family live there.

