Betty L. Leopard, age 86, of Argo, AL passed away on October 15, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Raymond Leopard; sisters, Lucille, Phoeba and Iv; brothers, James and Silas. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Thrasher (Tommy); son, Tim Leopard; grandchildren, Josh, Carman, Chad and Shawn (Hannah); numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 18th. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.