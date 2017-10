From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM –Police in Birmingham are asking the public for help locating a woman who was last seen in the Southside area.

Catherine Steele, 41, has been missing for several days, according to authorities. She was last seen walking on the 2200 block of Magnolia Avenue.

Steele is a white female, 5 feet, 7-inches tall and she weighs 139 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have seen Steele or have information regarding her whereabouts, please call the Birmingham Police Department’s Family Services Division at 205-297-8413 or 205-328-9311.